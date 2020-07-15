Taco Bell Reportedly Plotting Major Menu Changes In August

It appears that Taco Bell is preparing to make some major menu changes in August in order to "simplify" operations and it means a lot of items could be getting the axe.

Taco bell menu seems to be getting nuked this august pic.twitter.com/q3mMgtTd1w — Chogs v3.01 (@The301st) July 12, 2020

The initial report came from an employee who posted on Reddit about what is changing as of August 13th and here's what they say will be going away:

All potato items

Quesaritos

Loaded Grillers

Triple Layer Nacho

Beefy Frito Burrito

Spicy Tostada

7-Layer Burrito

(Unconfirmed) Nacho Supreme

Meanwhile, the Pineapple Whip Freeze is sticking around a little longer & the Grande Nacho Box returns. A rep for Taco Bell did not confirm the news to Thrillist, but did say that the company is "evolving our menu to simplify operations and make our team member and customer experiences easier."

The internet is not too happy about the potential changes.