Taco Bell Is Opening a Hotel in Palm Springs

“Hello, room service? One crunchwrap supreme please.” That order will be real come August when the masters of Fourth Meal open the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs. Most of the details of the hotel, including its specific location, remain under wraps (pun intended). The only thing Taco Bell has given fans is an 11-second teaser of a check-in desk.

Video of The Bell Hotel Is Coming Summer 2019 | Taco Bell

But so far here’s what the fast food giant is promising:

“Get ready for ‘Bell’ hops and Baja Blasts, Fire Sauce and Sauce Packet floaties… Guests can also stop by the on-site salon for Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar.”

Those floaties popped a couple weeks ago as part of the Taco Bell Summer Collection, which of course also includes hot sauce bikinis.

This is far from the first time Taco Bell his dipped its feat in the pool of viral experiential marketing. There was the Forever 21 fashion line of 2017 and the Taco Bell sponsored weddings with bouquets of hot sauce. Taco Bell is also under the Yum! Brands umbrella of fast food chains, which includes that other master of meme-y marketing, KFC. You might remember way back to two weeks ago when the fried chicken chain prepared personalized videos for all our mothers featuring shirtless Colonel Sanders dancers.

If you want to be one of the first people to reserve a spot the Bell Hotel, you can plop your email address down on its website here. If the success of Taco Bell’s other campaigns is any indication, rooms here will definitely sell out.

You will have to leave the kids at home though. The Bell is advertising the hotel 18 plus. But maybe that’s just as well. You don’t want them to be exposed to people partying too hard on hot sauce.