Taco Bell is Selling At-Home Taco Bar Kits For Cinco De Mayo

(Via K-FROG)

Taco Bell is making sure you don't miss out on any Cinco De Mayo fun.

The restaurant chain is selling taco bar kits that you can set up at home and let's you make your tacos just the way you like them!

The kits are being sold for $25 and comes with enough food to feed a family of six. It includes tortillas, crunchy taco shells, chips, beef and all of your preferred toppings, including shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more.

The kits can be delivered or picked up in the drive-thru at participating locations nationwide.