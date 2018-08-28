Taco Bell Is Giving Touring Musicians $500 Worth Of Food

If you're thinking, "wait, this isn't a new thing, right?" You'd be right. Taco Bell's Feed The Beat campaign is back and they've been helping to feed touring musicians with chalupas & cheesy gordita crunch's since 2006.

Feed The Beat submissions are now open! 100 new artists will join the #FeedTheBeat family this Fall - and your chance to submit is NOW! Head to https://t.co/GCAMD6Iae2 for a chance to receive $500 in @tacobell for the road. pic.twitter.com/BLHAvFVQlA — Feed The Beat (@FeedTheBeat) August 23, 2018

Submissions opened up on August 23rd and you have until September 14th to apply to receive $500 worth of Taco Bell. 100 artists will be selected for the second 2018 edition of the program that aims to help keep them fed while on the road.

To apply head here.

Fall submissions for @FeedTheBeat are now open. Tag your favorite musician who should apply. https://t.co/Bx9DEY8IJo pic.twitter.com/TKnzgSkN8g — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 23, 2018

Previous Feed The Beat artists include Bebe Rexha, A R I Z O N A, DREAMERS, Oh Wonder, Lauv, Gryffin, Jade Bird, I The Mighty, Echosmith, St. Lucia, Senses Fail, and so many more.

Good luck!