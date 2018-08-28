Taco Bell Is Giving Touring Musicians $500 Worth Of Food

August 28, 2018
Dallas
If you're thinking, "wait, this isn't a new thing, right?" You'd be right. Taco Bell's Feed The Beat campaign is back and they've been helping to feed touring musicians with chalupas & cheesy gordita crunch's since 2006. 

Submissions opened up on August 23rd and you have until September 14th to apply to receive $500 worth of Taco Bell. 100 artists will be selected for the second 2018 edition of the program that aims to help keep them fed while on the road.

To apply head here.

Previous Feed The Beat artists include Bebe Rexha, A R I Z O N A, DREAMERS, Oh Wonder, Lauv, Gryffin, Jade Bird, I The Mighty, Echosmith, St. Lucia, Senses Fail, and so many more.

Good luck!

