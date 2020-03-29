Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos On Tuesday To Help Us Get Through This Difficult Time

In a letter to customers, Taco Bell CEO Mark King announces that Taco Bell will be giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to drive-thru customers on Tuesday March 31st to show their appreciation to Americans for how much heart they've been showing in these difficult times.

An update from our CEO Mark King on how we're deploying our Taco Trucks to serve our heroes, supporting our communities and staying safe... -- pic.twitter.com/hj36UgH7e0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 28, 2020

King says it's a small way for the brand to thank you to communities during this time. The offer is good all day and while supplies last. Delivery is not included.

Related: Taco Bell To Open First Gaming Cantina In San Ramon, CA

The brand also announced a $1 million donation to the No Kid Hungry campaign.