Taco Bell Axing Even More Menu Items Including The Mexican Pizza
Several items will be leaving the menu in November.
September 3, 2020
Taco Bell made significant cuts to their menu in August (including all of the potato items!) in order to simplify the ordering experience for both customers and employees. Now they're set to remove a few more items from their menu this fall.
According to a spokesperson, the items leaving the menu on November 5th are:
- Mexican Pizza
- Shredded Chicken items
- Pico de Gallo
They'll be adding:
- 3 new Doritos Locos Tacos options
- Diced tomatoes
- Chicken Chipotle Melt ($1 Cravings Menu addition)
- Dragonfruit Freeze (coming September 24th)
- Quesalupa (Knoxville, TN only)
- Green Sauce
