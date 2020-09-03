Taco Bell Axing Even More Menu Items Including The Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell made significant cuts to their menu in August (including all of the potato items!) in order to simplify the ordering experience for both customers and employees. Now they're set to remove a few more items from their menu this fall.

⚡️ “Taco Bell Is Cutting Even More Menu Items”https://t.co/icUyVEiezm — Thrillist (@Thrillist) September 3, 2020

According to a spokesperson, the items leaving the menu on November 5th are:

Mexican Pizza

Shredded Chicken items

Pico de Gallo

They'll be adding:

3 new Doritos Locos Tacos options

Diced tomatoes

Chicken Chipotle Melt ($1 Cravings Menu addition)

Dragonfruit Freeze (coming September 24th)

Quesalupa (Knoxville, TN only)

Green Sauce

For more head to Thrillist.