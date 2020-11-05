System of a Down surprise with first new music in 15 years

On Thursday night System of a Down gave us their first new music in 15 years with a pair songs, "Genocidal Humanoidz" & "Protect The Land".

We as SOAD have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. Read our full statement at https://t.co/QSDoanwK3B. #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz pic.twitter.com/AypVZ8b71l — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) November 6, 2020

The band had this to say about the songs: "Both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia." & they encouraged fans to educate themselves and help give to the cause. You can do so & learn more here.

The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh. https://t.co/3zHg44xj2j to download, pre-order, and donate now. pic.twitter.com/qAhwmR0ewp — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) November 6, 2020

Video of System Of A Down - Protect The Land (Official Video)