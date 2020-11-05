System of a Down surprise with first new music in 15 years

The band released a pair of new tracks

November 5, 2020
System of a Down

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

On Thursday night System of a Down gave us their first new music in 15 years with a pair songs, "Genocidal Humanoidz" & "Protect The Land".

The band had this to say about the songs: "Both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia." & they encouraged fans to educate themselves and help give to the cause. You can do so & learn more here.

