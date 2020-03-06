SXSW 2020 Called Off Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Just days before it was set to kick-off, SXSW 2020 has been canceled in Austin, TX for the first time in its 34-year history.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

The city of Austin has called off the tech, film & music festival due to concerns around the Coronavirus and is the second major American festival to cancel this week after Ultra Music Festival canceled its 2020 event earlier this week.

SXSW had already had Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable, LinkedIn, and many of its thousands scheduled bands drop out. The festival had announced its latest keynote speakers as recently as Tuesday. This situation is unprecedented for the Austin, TX event.