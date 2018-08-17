SWMRS Release New Song; Unveil Uncool Halloween 2018 Lineup

The East Bay's own, SWMRS, returned today with their first song since 2016's 'Drive North'. 'Berkeley's On Fire' gives some UC Berkeley history & is arguably the band's most political track yet. You can watch the video for it below:

SWMRS also announced that the third annual Uncool Halloween will be Saturday night October 27th at Berkeley's UC Theatre. 

The lineup includes punk rockers Small Crush, Destroy Boys, Beach Goons, Bleached, and Mt. Eddy (which features Jakob Armstrong, brother of SWMRS' drummer Joey Armstrong).

Tix are $25 and can be purchased here.

