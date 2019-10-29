SWMRS Guitarist And Crew Members In ICU After Tour Van Accident

October 29, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Categories: 
Music

East Bay punk rock band SWMRS shared a message on Tuesday morning announcing that their guitarist Max Becker & touring crew members Josh Berl & Natalie Somekh are in intensive care. Their van encountered black ice in Wyoming while driving from Oakland to Denver. First responders got to them quickly and everyone is expected to be OK.

A post shared by SWMRS (@swmrs) on

The band canceled their remaining 2019 tour dates, which included shows with Matt & Kim & The 1975.

As of now the band is still set to tour Europe with Cage The Elephant starting in February 2019. Get well soon, Max, Josh & Natalie!

Tags: 
SWMRS
Max Becker