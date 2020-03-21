Swirls Now Available To Go At South Bay Aqui Cal-Mex Locations

The industrial strength margaritas can be purchased to go.

March 21, 2020
Swirls

Aqui Cal-Mex

Bay Area News
Food & Drink

This week California's department of Alcoholic Beverage Control eased restrictions on selling alcohol to go and Aqui Cal-Mex in the south bay now has their famous industrial strength Swirls available to go.

Our Kitchen, Your Home! Aqui, Take Out or Phone Orders! Chef creativity with natural wild and organic ingredients – healthy and tasty eating – at affordable pricing – for our neighborhoods everyday. See the Take Out Menu: www.aquicalmex.com/shelter-in-menu #shelterinplace #supportlocal #eatathome #aquicalmex #aqui #crabcake #salmon #healthy

Aqui locations remain open (from 12-8PM) in San Jose, Campbell & Cupertino and here's how you can order swirls to-go:

  • Each Swirl sold must show a valid California Drivers License. Max 2 Swirls per license.
  • Each licensee must buy a standard offered main menu item. This is per person.
  • All Swirls and food must be consumed off premises.

You may read the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Notice of Regulatory Relief here.

For the restaurant's Shelter-In-Place menu head here.

Aqui
San Jose
Swirls