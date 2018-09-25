Survive The Zombie Apocalypse At This Interactive Zombie Tag Game In SF
A new interactive group game is coming to San Francisco just in time for Halloween season. Into The Dark is taking over the SF Mint for a few spooky attractions including Dead Zone. It's a game of zombie tag that requires you stay alive while accomplishing some very important tasks.
The age 10+ game will happen on Friday & Saturday nights from 10/12 - 11/3 & the Department of Zombie Virus Outbreak Containment needs your help. As a zombie outbreak has taken over the facility you'll be tasked with:
- Find the research
- Grab the infected brains
- Avoiding the zombies lurking in the shadows
If you do get bit you will only have seconds to find the closest healing station to stay alive.
It's $19.95 per person to participate. For tickets and info head here.