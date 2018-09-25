Survive The Zombie Apocalypse At This Interactive Zombie Tag Game In SF

A new interactive group game is coming to San Francisco just in time for Halloween season. Into The Dark is taking over the SF Mint for a few spooky attractions including Dead Zone. It's a game of zombie tag that requires you stay alive while accomplishing some very important tasks.

The age 10+ game will happen on Friday & Saturday nights from 10/12 - 11/3 & the Department of Zombie Virus Outbreak Containment needs your help. As a zombie outbreak has taken over the facility you'll be tasked with:

Find the research

Grab the infected brains

Avoiding the zombies lurking in the shadows

If you do get bit you will only have seconds to find the closest healing station to stay alive.

It's $19.95 per person to participate. For tickets and info head here.