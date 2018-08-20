Surfing Is Now The Official State Sport Of California

In what was clearly a very necessary move, Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday that declared surfing as the official sport of California.

Welp, the most important bill of the year has been signed. Surfing is officially California's state sport. I think we can all go home now. — Melanie Mason (@melmason) August 20, 2018

Surfing generates $6 billion in annual retail for California and we are home to major world surfing competitions like the Mavericks competition in Half Moon Bay among many others.

Just last year Gov. Brown signed a bill that named the Augustynolophus the state dinosaur of California.

What a time.