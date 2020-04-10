Supporters Raise 300k In One Day To Keep SF's City Lights Books From Closing

City Lights Booksellers & Publishers has been a San Francisco mainstay since opening in North Beach back in 1953. This week its CEO Elaine Katzenberger started a GoFundMe and noted that the longtime store was on the verge of closing for good after being shut since March 16th and paying its employees in full & keeping their healthcare intact. They also suspended online services to make sure booksellers and buyers remained home and safe.

City Lights Books is one of America's great treasures. They need some help right now. https://t.co/PwLXBaQY6O — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 10, 2020

Seeking $300k to pay employees and bills while cash reserves were dwindling, over 6,500 people have chipped in and helped raise $305k in a single day.

The bookstore was made an official city landmark back in 2001.

Video of PETER COYOTE talks about City Lights

Learn more and donate here.