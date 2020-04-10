Supporters Raise 300k In One Day To Keep SF's City Lights Books From Closing

The iconic shop was on the verge of closing for good.

City Lights Books

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Bay Area News

City Lights Booksellers & Publishers has been a San Francisco mainstay since opening in North Beach back in 1953. This week its CEO Elaine Katzenberger started a GoFundMe and noted that the longtime store was on the verge of closing for good after being shut since March 16th and paying its employees in full & keeping their healthcare intact. They also suspended online services to make sure booksellers and buyers remained home and safe. 

Seeking $300k to pay employees and bills while cash reserves were dwindling, over 6,500 people have chipped in and helped raise $305k in a single day.

The bookstore was made an official city landmark back in 2001.

Learn more and donate here.

