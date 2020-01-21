49ers-Chiefs Could Be Most Expensive Super Bowl Ever

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday February 2nd in Miami and not only is it a long trip for anyone from the Bay Area, but prices to get into the game might end up making it the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

With ticket prices soaring, this could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever. On the online ticket platform SeatGeek, the average resale price is currently $6,232, and the average price for tickets sold in the past 24 hours was even higher at $6,785. https://t.co/psaSzuwWGL — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2020

CNN reported Monday that the average resale price for a single ticket is $6,232.00 on Seatgeek. That's over $7,000 today. Face value for lower level tickets start at $2,900, so if you want a pair that'll cost you a good $6k after fees if you want to go with someone.

KCBS spoke with San Francisco's Stuart Kesselman, AKA Mr. Ticket, who reported that many people who had said they were heading to the game have & will continue to drop out due to the prices. Flights from SFO or San Jose will also cost between $750-$1,100.

The price to get in the door at Super Bowl LIV might surprise you --



Full report from @KCBSRadio ⬇️https://t.co/sMGGz76sk0 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 21, 2020

We'll see how prices fluctuate, but for now this would be the most expensive Super Bowl by far with Super Bowl 52's Eagles-Patriots game being the next most expensive with an average resale ticket price of $5,373.00 a ticket. Prices are up signifcantly compared to last year's Rams-Patriots matchup.