The "Super Blood Wolf Moon" Is Coming Sunday Night

January 16, 2019
In a rare occurrence, a lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America beginning Sunday night with what is referred to as a "super blood wolf moon". A very metal name, we know.

Where's the name come from? It's a super moon, which looks larger & brighter than a standard full moon. The blood part comes from the copper coloring it'll have due to the eclipse. It's also a wolf moon because Native Americans referred to the first full moons of the year as "wolf moons". Wolves were often heard howling near villages in their hungry winter months.

Look for the eclipse to begin at 7:33 PM (PST) Sunday night & more of a full eclipse will take effect an hour later. Expect it to be even more dramatic from 8 - 10 PM on Monday night, January 21st.

This will also mark the final lunar eclipse of the decade.

