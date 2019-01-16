The "Super Blood Wolf Moon" Is Coming Sunday Night

In a rare occurrence, a lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America beginning Sunday night with what is referred to as a "super blood wolf moon". A very metal name, we know.

'Super blood wolf moon' is coming: What to know about the rare lunar eclipse https://t.co/17SwOjyzTv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 15, 2019

Where's the name come from? It's a super moon, which looks larger & brighter than a standard full moon. The blood part comes from the copper coloring it'll have due to the eclipse. It's also a wolf moon because Native Americans referred to the first full moons of the year as "wolf moons". Wolves were often heard howling near villages in their hungry winter months.

Ok who’s naming these things https://t.co/60qkuOqVQ8 — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 16, 2019

Look for the eclipse to begin at 7:33 PM (PST) Sunday night & more of a full eclipse will take effect an hour later. Expect it to be even more dramatic from 8 - 10 PM on Monday night, January 21st.

This will also mark the final lunar eclipse of the decade.