Sunshine And 70-Degree Weather Expected Around The Bay Area This Weekend

At long last and a day removed from hail, thunderstorms, and more dustings of snow the Bay Area can finally expect warm weather. It's taken until mid-march, but 70-degree weather if forecasted starting Saturday in many Bay Area locations.

70-degree weather forecast for the Bay Area this weekend https://t.co/KHoXnMM5cz pic.twitter.com/pSMukyzyEy — SFGate (@SFGate) March 11, 2019

Before a high-ridge of pressure takes us into the high 60s and mid-70s beginning Friday expect some more chilly days through mid-week. Once we get to Saturday the North Bay, East Bay, & South Bay can expect several days in the 70s with temps topping out around 75 degrees on Monday the 18th.

The St. Patrick's Day forecast in San Francisco calls for temps mid-high 60s.