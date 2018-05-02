Sunny Co Clothing Once Again Offering That Free Swimsuit On Instagram

You might recall your Instagram feed being bombarded last year with reposts of Sunny Co Clothing's supposedly "free swimsuit" you would receive if you reposted their photo of it...well, a year later that picture is back & the company is more prepared for the amount they'll have to give away this time around.

Last year's promotion ended having to be capped & the viral promotion had many hiccups along the way before some reposters eventually got their suits months later. They did end up delivering 50,000+ free suits a year ago.

This time, they're prepared to deliver up to 1 million free suits. You need to repost their photo & tag @sunnycoclothing on Instagram by 3 PM (PST) on Thursday May 3 then follow further instructions to redeem your swimsuit. You will have to pay shipping & handling on it.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to saving puppies, per their Instagram bio.