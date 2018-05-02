Sunny Co Clothing Once Again Offering That Free Swimsuit On Instagram
You might recall your Instagram feed being bombarded last year with reposts of Sunny Co Clothing's supposedly "free swimsuit" you would receive if you reposted their photo of it...well, a year later that picture is back & the company is more prepared for the amount they'll have to give away this time around.
Oops we did it again. --♀️ You know the rules! EVERYONE that reposts & tags us in this picture within 24 hrs will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit . Last year we delivered over 50,000 FREE Pamela suits but we had to cap our promotion. This year WE ARE NOT going to cap the promotion & we are prepared to deliver over 1 Million Free Suits --EVERYONE will receive a free suit this time, no exceptions. After you have reposted the picture keep following our Instagram & Website for further instructions on how to receive your free suit + code --This offer is only valid in the US & ends at 3PM PST on 5/3/18. *All participants must pay shipping & handling. Thank you to this years sponsor @holonis for supporting us & this campaign -- NOW... for anyone whose Instagram feed is ruined today from us just #blamesunny ------
Last year's promotion ended having to be capped & the viral promotion had many hiccups along the way before some reposters eventually got their suits months later. They did end up delivering 50,000+ free suits a year ago.
This time, they're prepared to deliver up to 1 million free suits. You need to repost their photo & tag @sunnycoclothing on Instagram by 3 PM (PST) on Thursday May 3 then follow further instructions to redeem your swimsuit. You will have to pay shipping & handling on it.
A percentage of the proceeds will go to saving puppies, per their Instagram bio.