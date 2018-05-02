Sunnycoclothing/Instagram

Sunny Co Clothing Once Again Offering That Free Swimsuit On Instagram

May 2, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Features

You might recall your Instagram feed being bombarded last year with reposts of Sunny Co Clothing's supposedly "free swimsuit" you would receive if you reposted their photo of it...well, a year later that picture is back & the company is more prepared for the amount they'll have to give away this time around.

Oops we did it again. --‍♀️ You know the rules! EVERYONE that reposts & tags us in this picture within 24 hrs will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit . Last year we delivered over 50,000 FREE Pamela suits but we had to cap our promotion. This year WE ARE NOT going to cap the promotion & we are prepared to deliver over 1 Million Free Suits --EVERYONE will receive a free suit this time, no exceptions. After you have reposted the picture keep following our Instagram & Website for further instructions on how to receive your free suit + code --This offer is only valid in the US & ends at 3PM PST on 5/3/18. *All participants must pay shipping & handling. Thank you to this years sponsor @holonis for supporting us & this campaign -- NOW... for anyone whose Instagram feed is ruined today from us just #blamesunny ------

A post shared by Sunny Co Clothing (@sunnycoclothing) on

Last year's promotion ended having to be capped & the viral promotion had many hiccups along the way before some reposters eventually got their suits months later. They did end up delivering 50,000+ free suits a year ago.

This time, they're prepared to deliver up to 1 million free suits. You need to repost their photo  & tag @sunnycoclothing on Instagram by 3 PM (PST) on Thursday May 3 then follow further instructions to redeem your swimsuit. You will have to pay shipping & handling on it.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to saving puppies, per their Instagram bio.

 

 

Tags: 
Sunny Co Clothing
Pamela Swimsuit

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm