Celebrate Robin Williams' Birthday With An Outdoor Screening Of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' In SF

Robin Williams would've celebrated his 67th birthday on July 21 and to commemorate that San Francisco's Sundown Cinema will be screening the SF-based 1993 classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' at Alamo Square Park on July 26.

It's free to attend and the film will begin showing at sundown. Food trucks will be on site, as well.

DoTheBay & Alamo Drafthouse will also present 'Best In Show' at Duboce Park on August 23 and a 'Grease' Singalong at Jerry Garcia Ampitheatre on September 28.

