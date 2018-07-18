Celebrate Robin Williams' Birthday With An Outdoor Screening Of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' In SF

July 18, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

Robin Williams would've celebrated his 67th birthday on July 21 and to commemorate that San Francisco's Sundown Cinema will be screening the SF-based 1993 classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' at Alamo Square Park on July 26.

The first-ever Sundown Cinema was something magical --✨-- See you 7/26 at Alamo Square for a special screening of Mrs. Doubtfire -- . -- See our full summer lineup at link in bio! . -- @zacharydeguzman . #sundowncinemasf #sanfrancisco #sunset #film #park #movie #conservatoryofflowers #dothebay

A post shared by DoTheBay (@dothebay) on

It's free to attend and the film will begin showing at sundown. Food trucks will be on site, as well.

DoTheBay & Alamo Drafthouse will also present 'Best In Show' at Duboce Park on August 23 and a 'Grease' Singalong at Jerry Garcia Ampitheatre on September 28.

We're so excited to announce Sundown Cimema, a brand new series of FREE outdoor films across San Francisco parks! ☀️-- Enjoy food, drinks, and film selections that celebrate the unique character and beauty of our city parks. ---- -- RSVP at link in bio to be entered to win reserved seating + special prizes! #sundowncinemasf #sanfrancisco #dothebay

A post shared by DoTheBay (@dothebay) on

For more, visit DoTheBay.

Tags: 
Mrs. Doubtfire
San Francisco
Robin Williams