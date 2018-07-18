Celebrate Robin Williams' Birthday With An Outdoor Screening Of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' In SF
Robin Williams would've celebrated his 67th birthday on July 21 and to commemorate that San Francisco's Sundown Cinema will be screening the SF-based 1993 classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' at Alamo Square Park on July 26.
The first-ever Sundown Cinema was something magical -- See you 7/26 at Alamo Square for a special screening of Mrs. Doubtfire
It's free to attend and the film will begin showing at sundown. Food trucks will be on site, as well.
DoTheBay & Alamo Drafthouse will also present 'Best In Show' at Duboce Park on August 23 and a 'Grease' Singalong at Jerry Garcia Ampitheatre on September 28.
We're so excited to announce Sundown Cimema, a brand new series of FREE outdoor films across San Francisco parks! Enjoy food, drinks, and film selections that celebrate the unique character and beauty of our city parks.
