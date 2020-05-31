Pop-Up Drive-In Theater Coming To Alameda County Fairgrounds For The Summer

The Alameda County Fair has been canceled for the first time in its 108-year history this year, but organizers have announced something in its place. A pop-up drive-in theater that will operate on Friday & Saturday nights from June 12 - August 1 (it was originally scheduled to start June 5).

Tickets are $25 in advance & $30 on-site per car and come with a complimentary ticket to the 2021 Alameda County Fair. Location is Gate 8 or 12 at the corner of Valley Ave.

Gates open at 7:30PM & films begin at 8:45PM. You are not to leave your car unless using the restroom & there will be no concessions.

The first set of showings are as follows:

Friday, June 12 – Raiders of the Lost Ark

Saturday, June 13 – Goonies

Friday, June 19 – Jurassic Park

Saturday, June 20 – Grease

The rest are currently TBA and for more info you can head here.

Meanwhile, West Wind Drive-Ins in San Jose & Concord continue to operate 7 days a week.