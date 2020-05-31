Pop-Up Drive-In Theater Coming To Alameda County Fairgrounds For The Summer
The fair is canceled, but there will be a drive-in
The Alameda County Fair has been canceled for the first time in its 108-year history this year, but organizers have announced something in its place. A pop-up drive-in theater that will operate on Friday & Saturday nights from June 12 - August 1 (it was originally scheduled to start June 5).
Pop-Up Drive-In Movies starting June 5 - July 25, Fridays and Saturdays only. Sign up for emails (link in bio) to get more info. . . . #alamedacountyfair #pleasanton #driveinmovie #movies #movienight #datenight #familytime
Tickets are $25 in advance & $30 on-site per car and come with a complimentary ticket to the 2021 Alameda County Fair. Location is Gate 8 or 12 at the corner of Valley Ave.
Gates open at 7:30PM & films begin at 8:45PM. You are not to leave your car unless using the restroom & there will be no concessions.
The first set of showings are as follows:
- Friday, June 12 – Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Saturday, June 13 – Goonies
- Friday, June 19 – Jurassic Park
- Saturday, June 20 – Grease
The rest are currently TBA and for more info you can head here.
Meanwhile, West Wind Drive-Ins in San Jose & Concord continue to operate 7 days a week.