Suicide Prevention Hotline Might Be Shortened To 3-Digits: 988

The FCC is reportedly considering changing the national suicide prevention hotline from its current 10-digit number, to a 3-digit one: 988. Over 2 million people called the hotline in 2018 & FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says that shortening the hotline number would make it easier for Americans to access it in times of crisis.

The FCC said in the report that there is "overwhelming support" for a three-digit number because it would be easier for Americans in crisis to access “potentially life-saving resources.” https://t.co/iCZ3uYAtrZ — KTVU (@KTVU) August 16, 2019

This change would come at a time when experts note that we're in the middle of a national mental health crisis. The FCC says they're working to move this change forward swiftly.

There's also been an increase in suicides from veterans and first responders in the past several years. ALT 105.3 is joining the SF First Responders Stairclimb in September. The funds raised from that climb will benefit The National First Responders Fund that supports First Responders throughout the State of California and helps them to attend PTSD programs.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.