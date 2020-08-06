Sublime With Rome Announce Drive-In Concerts At Alameda County Fairgrounds

Sublime With Rome have announced a pair of drive-in shows at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Friday August 21st and Saturday August 22nd.

The fairgrounds have hosted drive-in movies & concerts all summer & here's a little more on the shows:

• live band performance with supplemental video screens for easy viewing no matter your parking spot

• in-car audio via FM radio to supplement live audio

• drive-thru bar and restaurant with digital pre-orders for contactless pickup

• sanitized and monitored restroom facilities

• enjoy the show within your designated space - back your vehicle half way in and use the rest for lawn chairs, dancing, or whatever you'd like!

• all cars distanced every other space from each other for safety

All passengers must be in a belted seat. All cars subject to search upon arrival. No vans, fifth wheels, trailers, or vehicles with more than two axles allowed. One vehicle pass per vehicle required.

More info on tickets can be found here. They start at $300 per car.