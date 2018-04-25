Sublime With Rome Announce August Show At Concord Pavilion
April 25, 2018
Angry Orchard has announced their 2018 Rock The Roots Music Tour featuring Sublime With Rome, Lupe Fiasco, New Politics, and G. Love & Special Sauce. It comes to the Concord Pavilion on Saturday night August 4.
Just Announced: @AngryOrchard #RockTheRoots Music Tour with @SublimeWithRome @LupeFiasco @NewPolitics @GLove on Saturday, August 4th at @ConcordPavilion. On sale May 4th at https://t.co/z5u1A3jIFR! pic.twitter.com/xVNmD7J4RU— LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) April 25, 2018
You can grab tickets for the show at LiveNation.com.