Sublime With Rome

Sublime With Rome Announce August Show At Concord Pavilion

April 25, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Music

Angry Orchard has announced their 2018 Rock The Roots Music Tour featuring Sublime With Rome, Lupe Fiasco, New Politics, and G. Love & Special Sauce. It comes to the Concord Pavilion on Saturday night August 4.

You can grab tickets for the show at LiveNation.com.

 

Tags: 
Sublime With Rome
Concord Pavilion
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm