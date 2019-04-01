Sublime With Rome, Alanis Morissette, Earth Wind And Fire Among Summer Lineup At Saratoga's Mountain Winery

April 1, 2019
Music

The Mountain Winery in the South Bay has announced their summer concert lineup and here's who's coming to Saratoga from May - October:

Tickets for these shows go on sale Monday April 8th here.

  • May 25

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro - opener Collie Buddz

  • May 26

Daughtry

  • May 31 & June 1

El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana Featuring Juan De Marcos, Eliades Ochoa y Cuarteto Patria, Barbarito Torres y su Grupo, Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos y su Orquesta, Cubanismo! 
Special guest stars: Ibrahim Ferrer JR., Luis Frank, Pedrito Calvo y Los Soneros de Verdad

  • June 7

SiriusXM FLY Presents Hammer's House Party
MC Hammer / En Vogue / Tone Loc

  • June 11

Michael Franti & Spearhead / Ziggy Marley

  • June 12

Ziggy Marley / Michael Franti & Spearhead

  • June 13

Dwight Yoakam - opener Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo

  • June 15

Foreigner
The Hits On Tour

  • June 16

Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour

  • June 19

Sublime with Rome - openers Common Kings and SOJA

  • June 20

Alanis Morissette Acoustic

  • June 23

Indigo Girls

  • July 1

Trevor Noah: Loud and Clear

  • July 2

An Evening With Lyle Lovett & his Large Band

  • July 3

BRIT FLOYD World Tour 2019
The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show

  • July 6

ABBA The Concert

  • July 7

Del McCoury Band and David Grisman Trio
The Travelin’ McCourys

  • July 9

Ian Anderson Presents
JETHRO TULL
50th Anniversary Tour

  • July 11

Jake Shimabukuro - "The Greatest Day" Tour

  • July 13

SEAL

  • July 14

Natalia Lafourcade

  • July 18

Common

  • July 19

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry Tour

  • July 20

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns
Featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan

  • July 21

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution Tour

  • July 23

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo & Melissa Etheridge

  • July 24

Postmodern Jukebox / The Tenors

  • July 26

Russell Peters - Deported World Tour

  • July 27

George Lopez: The Wall World Tour

  • July 28

The Royal Affair
Performances by Yes, Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with vocals by Arthur Brown.

  • July 29

Jill Scott

  • July 30

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan

  • Aug 1

Kool & the Gang
Special guest Evelyn "Champagne" King

  • Aug 2

POP 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC, with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera & Tyler Hilton

  • Aug 3

One Nation Under Groove Tour Ft. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf

  • Aug 6

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

  • Aug 8

The Temptations / Four Tops

  • Aug 9

DOUBLE VISION REVISITED featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs

  • Aug 10

Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys - opener Richard Bean & SAPO

  • Aug 12

The B-52s with very special guests OMD and Berlin

  • Aug 13 & 14

Jackson Browne

  • Aug 15

Feist

with special guest Rhye

  • Aug 16

THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE

  • Aug 17

SiriusXM The Pulse Presents: The Mighty O.A.R. w/ American Authors

  • Aug 19

Boz Scaggs / Aaron Neville

7:30 PM

  • Aug 20

Taj Mahal Quartet / Marc Cohn featuring special guest vocalists Blind Boys of Alabama
Shemekia Copeland

  • Aug 23

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

  • Aug 24

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen
& The Works

  • Aug 25

Tower of Power
Very Special Guest Average White Band

  • Aug 27

Gov't Mule

  • Aug 30

Los Tigres Del Norte

  • Aug 31

Lost 80’s Live - A Flock of Seagulls/Missing Persons/Wang Chung/ Musical Youth/ Animotion/ Real Life / The Motels / The Vapors / The Escape Club / Boys Don't Cry / Farrington & Mann - Original Members of When In Rome UK / Trans X

  • Sept 1 & 3

Josh Groban: Bridges Tour

  • Sept 5

Chris Isaak

  • Sept 6

Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive

  • Sept 8

The Beach Boys

  • Sept 17 & 18

Steely Dan

  • Sept 22

Diana Krall

  • Sept 23

India.Arie

  • Sept 24 & 25

Earth, Wind & Fire

  • Sept 28

Oingo Boingo Former Members / The Tubes / Dramarama

  • Oct 4

Steve Martin and Martin Short: "Now you see them, soon you won't" featuring Della Mae with Alison Brown and Jeff Babko

  • Oct 6

Calexico and Iron & Wine

  • Oct 11

Nick Offerman
American Humorist

 

