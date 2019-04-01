Sublime With Rome, Alanis Morissette, Earth Wind And Fire Among Summer Lineup At Saratoga's Mountain Winery

The Mountain Winery in the South Bay has announced their summer concert lineup and here's who's coming to Saratoga from May - October:

Tickets for these shows go on sale Monday April 8th here.

May 25

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro - opener Collie Buddz

May 26

Daughtry

May 31 & June 1

El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana Featuring Juan De Marcos, Eliades Ochoa y Cuarteto Patria, Barbarito Torres y su Grupo, Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos y su Orquesta, Cubanismo!

Special guest stars: Ibrahim Ferrer JR., Luis Frank, Pedrito Calvo y Los Soneros de Verdad

June 7

SiriusXM FLY Presents Hammer's House Party

MC Hammer / En Vogue / Tone Loc

June 11

Michael Franti & Spearhead / Ziggy Marley

June 12

Ziggy Marley / Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 13

Dwight Yoakam - opener Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo

June 15

Foreigner

The Hits On Tour

June 16

Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour

June 19

Sublime with Rome - openers Common Kings and SOJA

June 20

Alanis Morissette Acoustic

June 23

Indigo Girls

July 1

Trevor Noah: Loud and Clear

July 2

An Evening With Lyle Lovett & his Large Band

July 3

BRIT FLOYD World Tour 2019

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show

July 6

ABBA The Concert

July 7

Del McCoury Band and David Grisman Trio

The Travelin’ McCourys

July 9

Ian Anderson Presents

JETHRO TULL

50th Anniversary Tour

July 11

Jake Shimabukuro - "The Greatest Day" Tour

July 13

SEAL

July 14

Natalia Lafourcade

July 18

Common

July 19

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry Tour

July 20

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns

Featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan

July 21

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution Tour

July 23

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo & Melissa Etheridge

July 24

Postmodern Jukebox / The Tenors

July 26

Russell Peters - Deported World Tour

July 27

George Lopez: The Wall World Tour

July 28

The Royal Affair

Performances by Yes, Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with vocals by Arthur Brown.

July 29

Jill Scott

July 30

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan

Aug 1

Kool & the Gang

Special guest Evelyn "Champagne" King

Aug 2

POP 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC, with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera & Tyler Hilton

Aug 3

One Nation Under Groove Tour Ft. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf

Aug 6

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Aug 8

The Temptations / Four Tops

Aug 9

DOUBLE VISION REVISITED featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs

Aug 10

Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys - opener Richard Bean & SAPO

Aug 12

The B-52s with very special guests OMD and Berlin

Aug 13 & 14

Jackson Browne

Aug 15

Feist

with special guest Rhye

Aug 16

THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE

Aug 17

SiriusXM The Pulse Presents: The Mighty O.A.R. w/ American Authors

Aug 19

Boz Scaggs / Aaron Neville

7:30 PM

Aug 20

Taj Mahal Quartet / Marc Cohn featuring special guest vocalists Blind Boys of Alabama

Shemekia Copeland

Aug 23

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

Aug 24

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen

& The Works

Aug 25

Tower of Power

Very Special Guest Average White Band

Aug 27

Gov't Mule

Aug 30

Los Tigres Del Norte

Aug 31

Lost 80’s Live - A Flock of Seagulls/Missing Persons/Wang Chung/ Musical Youth/ Animotion/ Real Life / The Motels / The Vapors / The Escape Club / Boys Don't Cry / Farrington & Mann - Original Members of When In Rome UK / Trans X

Sept 1 & 3

Josh Groban: Bridges Tour

Sept 5

Chris Isaak

Sept 6

Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive

Sept 8

The Beach Boys

Sept 17 & 18

Steely Dan

Sept 22

Diana Krall

Sept 23

India.Arie

Sept 24 & 25

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sept 28

Oingo Boingo Former Members / The Tubes / Dramarama

Oct 4

Steve Martin and Martin Short: "Now you see them, soon you won't" featuring Della Mae with Alison Brown and Jeff Babko

Oct 6

Calexico and Iron & Wine

Oct 11

Nick Offerman

American Humorist