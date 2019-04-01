Sublime With Rome, Alanis Morissette, Earth Wind And Fire Among Summer Lineup At Saratoga's Mountain Winery
The Mountain Winery in the South Bay has announced their summer concert lineup and here's who's coming to Saratoga from May - October:
The Mountain Winery is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2019 Concert Season! The Ultimate Summer Concert Experience is on sale Monday April, 8! • • • #themountainwinery #mountainwinery #winery #concertseason #concerts #wineryconcert #mountainwineryconcerts #summer #music #wine
Tickets for these shows go on sale Monday April 8th here.
- May 25
UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro - opener Collie Buddz
- May 26
Daughtry
- May 31 & June 1
El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana Featuring Juan De Marcos, Eliades Ochoa y Cuarteto Patria, Barbarito Torres y su Grupo, Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos y su Orquesta, Cubanismo!
Special guest stars: Ibrahim Ferrer JR., Luis Frank, Pedrito Calvo y Los Soneros de Verdad
- June 7
SiriusXM FLY Presents Hammer's House Party
MC Hammer / En Vogue / Tone Loc
- June 11
Michael Franti & Spearhead / Ziggy Marley
- June 12
Ziggy Marley / Michael Franti & Spearhead
- June 13
Dwight Yoakam - opener Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo
- June 15
Foreigner
The Hits On Tour
- June 16
Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour
- June 19
Sublime with Rome - openers Common Kings and SOJA
- June 20
Alanis Morissette Acoustic
- June 23
Indigo Girls
- July 1
Trevor Noah: Loud and Clear
- July 2
An Evening With Lyle Lovett & his Large Band
- July 3
BRIT FLOYD World Tour 2019
The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show
- July 6
ABBA The Concert
- July 7
Del McCoury Band and David Grisman Trio
The Travelin’ McCourys
- July 9
Ian Anderson Presents
JETHRO TULL
50th Anniversary Tour
- July 11
Jake Shimabukuro - "The Greatest Day" Tour
- July 13
SEAL
- July 14
Natalia Lafourcade
- July 18
Common
- July 19
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry Tour
- July 20
Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns
Featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan
- July 21
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution Tour
- July 23
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo & Melissa Etheridge
- July 24
Postmodern Jukebox / The Tenors
- July 26
Russell Peters - Deported World Tour
- July 27
George Lopez: The Wall World Tour
- July 28
The Royal Affair
Performances by Yes, Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with vocals by Arthur Brown.
- July 29
Jill Scott
- July 30
Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan
- Aug 1
Kool & the Gang
Special guest Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Aug 2
POP 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC, with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera & Tyler Hilton
- Aug 3
One Nation Under Groove Tour Ft. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf
- Aug 6
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
- Aug 8
The Temptations / Four Tops
- Aug 9
DOUBLE VISION REVISITED featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs
- Aug 10
Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys - opener Richard Bean & SAPO
- Aug 12
The B-52s with very special guests OMD and Berlin
- Aug 13 & 14
Jackson Browne
- Aug 15
Feist
with special guest Rhye
- Aug 16
THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE
- Aug 17
SiriusXM The Pulse Presents: The Mighty O.A.R. w/ American Authors
- Aug 19
Boz Scaggs / Aaron Neville
7:30 PM
- Aug 20
Taj Mahal Quartet / Marc Cohn featuring special guest vocalists Blind Boys of Alabama
Shemekia Copeland
- Aug 23
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
- Aug 24
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen
& The Works
- Aug 25
Tower of Power
Very Special Guest Average White Band
- Aug 27
Gov't Mule
- Aug 30
Los Tigres Del Norte
- Aug 31
Lost 80’s Live - A Flock of Seagulls/Missing Persons/Wang Chung/ Musical Youth/ Animotion/ Real Life / The Motels / The Vapors / The Escape Club / Boys Don't Cry / Farrington & Mann - Original Members of When In Rome UK / Trans X
- Sept 1 & 3
Josh Groban: Bridges Tour
- Sept 5
Chris Isaak
- Sept 6
Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive
- Sept 8
The Beach Boys
- Sept 17 & 18
Steely Dan
- Sept 22
Diana Krall
- Sept 23
India.Arie
- Sept 24 & 25
Earth, Wind & Fire
- Sept 28
Oingo Boingo Former Members / The Tubes / Dramarama
- Oct 4
Steve Martin and Martin Short: "Now you see them, soon you won't" featuring Della Mae with Alison Brown and Jeff Babko
- Oct 6
Calexico and Iron & Wine
- Oct 11
Nick Offerman
American Humorist