Stunning 'Field Of Light' Art Installation Opens On California's Central Coast
On Sunday May 19th an art installation began lighting up the hillsides of Sensorio gardens in the Central California city of Paso Robles. It's the biggest version of artist Bruce Munro's "Field Of Light" yet and it can be seen through January 5, 2020.
Spread across 15 acres, 58,000 colored lights blanket the hills like an electric super bloom. It opens to the world tonight and runs until January 2020.
The "Field of Light" has previously been in Scotland, Arizona, Denmark, and South Korea - the biggest version of it yet features over 58,000 stemmed spheres that are connected by solar-powered fiber-optic strands.
The installation is open Wednesdays - Sundays from 7 - 11 PM each night and tickets are $27 on Wednesdays & Thursdays and $30 Fridays through Sundays. Kids 12 and under are $9 on Wednesdays, $18 on Thursdays, & $19 Fridays through Sundays. You can get tickets here.