Study Suggests That Those Who Enjoy Black Coffee Are Likely Psychopaths

If you enjoy your coffee without cream, you know, just straight up black, well according to a new study you're likely to have psycopathic tendencies.

Do you like black coffee? A new study finds that you could be a psychopath https://t.co/Wyw8a6sFXz pic.twitter.com/YSF20Z1ntV — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) October 31, 2018

A study from Austria's University of Innsbruck surveyed over 1,000 people on their food & drink preferences and also tested them on personality traits like narcissim, sadism, aggression, and psychopathy to see if there was any correlation.

The study concluded that who prefer bitter food & drinks such as black coffee, radishes, celery, and even beer were more likely to carry sadistic and psychopathic personality traits. Furthermore, the study found that those who enjoyed bitter tasting foods & drinks were negatively associated with a personality trait like agresableness.

If you're thinking "Woah, that seems like a bit much." Here's the study for you to look at.