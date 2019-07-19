Study Suggests That Ignoring Your Co-Workers Can Help You Avoid Feeling Burned Out At Work

Business Insider spoke with mental health professionals and found that ignoring your co-workers could actually help you feel less tired at the end of the day.

People don't treat their brains well at work. We try to be efficient while also distracting ourselves with our phones, social media, etc...& then when we get home and immediately stimulate our brains with more screentime not allowing our brains the time it needs to rest. This can lead to burnout, which is becoming a more prevalent issue.

One suggestion the psychologists have is to shut off the noise around you. They say that talking with co-workers can be disastrous for your concentration & cost you 5-25 minutes of precious producitivity & focus. Swinging back & forth from concentration & distractions can take a toll on your mental energy. Wearing headphones is an idea offered up to help avoid unnecessary conversations. They also suggest creating spaces for calls that aren't in the public workspace that could disturb others.

For more ways to avoid burnout at work head to Business Insider.