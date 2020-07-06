Study Shows San Francisco And Oakland Are Most Gentrified In The Country

San Jose also made the top 10

July 6, 2020
Data from the U.S. census bureau, wih an emphasis on the American Community Survey between 2013 - 2017 has been analyzed by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition & has yielded results that detail that most gentrified metropolitan areas in the country.

The results ranked San Francisco-Oakland as the most gentrified in the nation with San Jose coming as the eighth-most & Sacramento as tenth-most. The study found what many of us knew already - longtime residents were being pushed out by higher prices of living and low-income neighborhoods are dealing with a chronic lack of investment.

The study notes that COVID-19 hit a nation that was already struggling.

