Study Shows San Francisco And Oakland Are Most Gentrified In The Country

Data from the U.S. census bureau, wih an emphasis on the American Community Survey between 2013 - 2017 has been analyzed by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition & has yielded results that detail that most gentrified metropolitan areas in the country.

STUDY: New data claims San Francisco and Oakland are the most "intensely gentrified" cities in the United States. https://t.co/HiC3wf2sNr — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 6, 2020

The results ranked San Francisco-Oakland as the most gentrified in the nation with San Jose coming as the eighth-most & Sacramento as tenth-most. The study found what many of us knew already - longtime residents were being pushed out by higher prices of living and low-income neighborhoods are dealing with a chronic lack of investment.

The study notes that COVID-19 hit a nation that was already struggling.