Study Shows That More People Are Leaving California Than Are Moving In

The Sacramento Bee investigated the latest census and has discovered that 130,000 more people left the state of California than came in dating back to 2017.

Though lots of people are leaving the state, the study showed that a certain type of people are moving here at a faster rate & that's those who are 25+ with an advanced college degree. There were 9,000 more new people who met that criteria who moved in than left the state. Meanwhile, those without a college degree are leaving the state more than any other demographic.

Where are those who are leaving going? Many have left for Texas where housing and other costs of living are much cheaper. 410,000 more people have left California for Texas than the other way around since 2001.

This actually marked the fifteenth consecutive year that more people left the state than entered. Why is California's population growing despite that? There were 220,000 more births than deaths in the state in 2017.

