More States Pulling For Chiefs Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV

Betting website, betonline.ag, has compiled data that shows more states would prefer to see the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Per Twitter data compiled from over 75k tweets that used the hashtags #ChiefsKingdom & #GoNiners it appears that 27 states are pulling for the Chiefs and 23 states would like to see the 49ers win.

The 49ers take most of the western U.S. as well as New England, most likely due to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's time as Tom Brady's back-up for the Patriots.

The south, midwest, and...Alaska appear to favor Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who are hoping to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

