Study Shows Going To Concert Every Two Weeks Can Add Nine Years To Life

Everyone enjoys getting to see their favorite band or music artist perform live, but the day after the concert is always a struggle. While one’s ears may be popped, and throat may be soar from yelling after a concert, a study reveals it may actually be healthier to attend concerts frequently. In a study done by O2, experts found that going to a concert every two weeks can add nine years to your life.

Video of Regularly Attending Concerts Will Add Nine Years to Your Life

