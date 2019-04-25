Study Says Coachella Leads To Huge Increase In Herpes Cases Around Southern California

HerpAlert, the STD diagnosis app, has reported that there was 2,083% increase in herpes cases in Indio, CA and the surrounding cities during Coachella 2019's first weekend alone. The app typically sees 16 instances a day, but that increase to over 1,100 during the course of the music festival.

The app allows patients to upload photos of what could be an STD & then they give advice typically within two hours. A doctor for the app said that Coachella is an ideal place for the spread of herpes thanks to less sleep, sun exposure and intimate contact.

