Study Ranks Antioch As The Most Miserable City In The Bay Area For 2019

As the city of Antioch works on attracting businesses and improving their image, Business Insider has compiled their list of the 'Most Miserable Cities In America' for 2019 and the Bay Area city that comes out on top (or on bottom?) is...Antioch.

Antioch ranked most miserable city in the Bay Area, study findshttps://t.co/jRXmZxAyFt — KTVU (@KTVU) October 2, 2019

Factors that went into the study included cost of living, commute time, poverty rate, unemployment, household incomes, and more. Antioch ranked 213 out of the 1,000 cities in the study and the highest when it comes to Bay Area cities. Meanwhile other Bay Area cities Richmond & Vallejo were closest to Antioch in the rankings (#241 & #249 respectively).

The Tri-Valley performed well in the study as Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, & Livermore were among the least miserable cities in the country.

The most miserable cities in the country are:

3. Detroit, Michigan

2. Port Arthur, Texas

1. Gary, Indiana

for the full study head here.