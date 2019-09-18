Study Names Green Day's "American Idiot" As Most Dangerous Song To Drive To
Earlier this year a study revealed that listening to Slipknot while behind the wheel made you an angrier driver. Now another study from the South China University of Technology is saying that songs with a BPM higher than 120 can make you drive faster and more recklessly.
Not only did the study find that drivers switched lanes more often and drove faster with higher-intensity music, but they drove most dangerously with rock music on. Here's what the study said the most & least dangerous songs to drive to are:
Most Dangerous:
Green Day – American Idiot
Miley Cyrus – Party In The USA
The Killers – Mr. Brightside
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down
Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
Least Dangerous:
Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under The Bridge
Drake – God’s Plan
Toto – Africa
Khalid – Location
Lead researcher Qiang Zeng said he hopes the findings are helpful when it comes to educating drivers on the potential negative effects of music listening on driving performances.
Meanwhile, Green Day's album "American Idiot" will turn 15 on Friday September 20th and we'll be listening to it. You can't stop us.