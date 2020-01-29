Study Finds That A Single Dose Of Magic Mushrooms Reduces Anxiety And Depression For Cancer Patients

Last year cities like Oakland & Denver decriminalized magic mushrooms thanks to their help in battling psychiatric imbalances. Now a new study from NYU Langone Health has concluded that a single dose of psilocybin, a compound found in the drug, can help cancer patients in many ways.

A single dose of psilocybin, a compound found in "magic mushrooms," provides long-term relief of anxiety and depression in cancer patients, a new study finds. https://t.co/QmiaBHzv8S — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2020

Their findings suggest that psilocybin therapy helps reduce anxiety, depression, hopelessness & death anxiety among cancer patients. Six months after being administered the drug 60-80% of patients showed positive results. the hope is that this could be used to help the millions of cancer patients around the world in the coming years.

These findings continue to show the positive effects of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions. For more on the study head here.