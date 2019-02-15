Study Finds That 53% Of Californians Want To Leave The State

California's high cost of living has caused plenty of residents to leave for cheaper places & a new survey from Edelman Intelligence finds that mor ethan half of the state's residents want to leave the state with its unaffordability being the key factor.

A report from last year found that 130,000 more people left California than came in with the highest percentage of those residents leaving for Texas, where it is notably cheaper to live.

The Edelman survey also found that 63% of millennials in California are ready to leave. Most are obviously concerned about affordability. 76% of Bay Area residents surveyed said that high cost of living is a very serious issue.

One of 2018's most frequently googled questions for Californians was "should I move?"

