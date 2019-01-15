Study: Drinking Vodka Red Bull's Makes You More Prone To Fighting

Those whose favorite drink at the bar are vodka Red Bull's likely understands already that it's not the healthiest mixture. The energy drink can help mask the feeling of intoxication & get you more inebriated. Now, per a study from the Journal of Psychiatric Research, it has been concluded that drinking the mixture can make you more prone to starting fights.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth & Brazil's University of Santa Maria actually conducted a study on the effects of alcohol & taurine (a key ingredient found in energy drinks such as Red Bull) using groups of zebrafish. What they found was that the fish that were exposed to the alcohol & taurine mixture were less social & acted more recklessly than their counterparts. In speaking with Science Daily the author of the study, Dr. Matt Parker, said that it's the first study to show that mixing the two ingredients together enhances the negative effects of binge drinking.

