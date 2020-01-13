Study: Dads Stay In Bathroom To Get Away From Family

(Via 97.1 The Ticket)

"Give me a little privacy!" "Come back in 10 minutes!"

If you're a dad you've probably yelled one of those thing through a locked bathroom door ... possibly more than once.

Want to get away?

It appears fathers everywhere do and a study has been done to verify as much.

A 2018 study shows that fathers spend upwards to 7 hours a year in the bathroom to get away from their families according to People.com.

Dads Spend Seven Hours a Year Hiding from Their Families — in the Bathroom: Study https://t.co/Qn87kb2GPA — People (@people) January 13, 2020

In a recently resurfaced 2018 study commissioned by self-described “bathroom experts” Pebble Grey, results of a poll from 1,000 British men found that, on average, they spend seven hours a year in the bathroom for the specific reason of taking refuge from their families, according to U.K. outlet The Independent.

“We all need a little bit of time to ourselves — to take stock or switch off completely,” said Helena Linsky, the owner and director of Pebble Grey. “And the bathroom appears to be the go-to place for those moments.

25 percent of men in the poll also said they don't know what they would do without these bathroom breaks.

The same study says that 20 percent of women do the same exact getaway.

Now when you wonder why dad is taking so long in the bathroom, he's getting away from you.

Do the old man a favor, would 'ya, and stop knocking on the door.