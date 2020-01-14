Study Claims That Going To The Movies Is As Good For Your Heart As Going To The Gym

Prefer going to the movies to exercising? Well, according to a study from the University College of London heading to the movies might be as good for the health of your heart as going to the gym.

A trip to the movie theater can be as good for your heart as a trip to the gym, according to a new study. -- https://t.co/9Pdu9iMvS5 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 14, 2020

Only 77 moviegoers were studied, but those individuals gave researchers enough data for them to make a correlation between watching a two hour movie and light exercise when it comes to similarities in heart rates.

Not only did researchers find that the level of stimulation in a theater help with cardio fitness, but that your mental health also benefits thanks to movies helping us disconnect from other stresses.

Check out the study for yourself here.