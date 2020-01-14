Study Claims That Going To The Movies Is As Good For Your Heart As Going To The Gym

January 14, 2020
Prefer going to the movies to exercising? Well, according to a study from the University College of London heading to the movies might be as good for the health of your heart as going to the gym.

Only 77 moviegoers were studied, but those individuals gave researchers enough data for them to make a correlation between watching a two hour movie and light exercise when it comes to similarities in heart rates.

Not only did researchers find that the level of stimulation in a theater help with cardio fitness, but that your mental health also benefits thanks to movies helping us disconnect from other stresses.

Check out the study for yourself here.

