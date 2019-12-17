Study Claims Chili Peppers Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks And Strokes

It's a good week for fans of chili peppers. Guitarist John Frusciante returned to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and good news for those who enjoy eating actual chili peppers as a study has claimed that they reduce your risk of heart attacks & strokes.

Spicing up your diet with a little chilli pepper could reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes, according to new research: https://t.co/Tl9iPW8Fkj pic.twitter.com/Exl9LkbmMg — BHF (@TheBHF) December 17, 2019

A study of 23,000 people in Italy (where chili is a common ingredient) compared those who ate chili peppers regularly and those who did not eat them over an eight year period. Per the journal of the American College of Cardiology, those who ate chili peppers four times a week were 40% less likely to suffer heart attacks.

The study claims that a person's diet doesn't seem to matter as much as we might think, but eating chili peppers regularly has a protective effect across the board.

Chili peppers are a species of capsicum, which is consumed in different ways around the world & is notably helpful in preventing heart attacks & strokes.

