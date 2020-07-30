Studio Ghibli Theme Park Set To Open In Japan In 2022 With 5 Miyazaki Worlds

First announced back in 2017, Japan's Studio Ghibli theme park in Aichi Perfecture now is expected to open in the fall of 2022. Originally slated to open in 2020 construction has been delayed to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but has continued with an official groundbreaking earlier this week (July 28).

New concept art of Studio Ghibli theme park.https://t.co/iL3zzwq371 pic.twitter.com/4cJ6nVwDDy — Catsuka (@catsuka) July 27, 2020

It'll be located at the Aichi Expo Commemorative Park and feature five separate worlds based on Miyazaki's classic films. The areas are:

The Hill of Youth (based on 'Whisper of the Heart' & 'Howl's Moving Castle')

The Giant Warehouse (based on 'Spirited Away')

Dondoko Forest (based on 'My Neighbor Totoro')

Mononoke Village (based on 'Princess Mononoke')

Witch Valley (based on 'Kiki's Delivery Service' & 'Howl's Moving Castle')

In other Studio Ghibli news Hayao Miyazaki is back at work on his first feature film since “The Wind Rises,” the studio's first CGI film, "Earwig & The Witch" due out winter 2021.