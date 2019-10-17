Studio Ghibli Films To Be Available For Streaming In 2020

In the same week that the owner of Studio Ghibli's North American distribution rights, GKids, said the films wouldn't come to streaming service it appears that is (fortunately) not the case. It has been announced that when HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, premieres in 2020 they will be the exclusive home for the streaming the entire Studio Ghibli film library.

Studio Ghibli films to stream exclusively on HBO Maxhttps://t.co/NHXr7UWQIM pic.twitter.com/MHJM7TtW78 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 17, 2019

So, if you want to watch 'Spirited Away,' 'My Neighbor Totoro,' 'Howl's Moving Castle,' 'Kiki's Delivery Service,' or any other Studio Ghibli classics HBO Max will be the place to go.

Here's the full list of Studio Ghibli films that will be available on the service:

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart and The Wind Rises.

HBO Max is expected to launch in spring of 2020.