The Strokes First Album Since 2013 Is Reportedly Finished

The Strokes promised a global comeback in 2019. While they still haven't made it to the Bay Area they've been playing shows around the world & have even played a new song at them. We also found out recently that the band has in fact been in the studio working on their first album since 2013's 'Comedown Machine'. Now it seems that it's definitely coming as guitarist Nick Valensi didn't dispute the report.

The Strokes’ new album is finished and currently being mixed: https://t.co/T9bZAfbOLz #TheStrokes pic.twitter.com/i3fSuO2nFr — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 8, 2019

Valensi didn't give any update on when the album might be coming out, but did basically confirm its existence by saying that there's a "strong likelihood" we'd get to hear it.

The band is set to play the Ohana Music Fetsival in southern California later this month & has several festival dates upcoming as well as a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn. Whenever they plan to come back to the Bay Area we'll be the first to let you know.