'Stranger Things' Will Extend Past Season 4, Says Show Creators

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things creators The Duffer brothers confirmed that season 4 will not be the last season for the Netflix sci-fi hit. "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic> has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," says Ross Duffer.

#StrangerThings 4 will not be the final season of the Netflix series.



"Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is." - The Duffer Brothers



via @THR - https://t.co/xATKCR0akR pic.twitter.com/iuc1E6fUU4 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 18, 2020

Production halted on the show due to the Coronavirus, but as they continue to wait for the right time to start up again the extra time has afforded them the chance to work on the scripts and make adjustments to the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has taken up work as a waiter in New Jersey to pass the time.

A teaser was released for season 4 back in February.