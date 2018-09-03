'Stranger Things' Seeking Marching Band Extras For Season 3

Filimg for the third season of Netflix's hit sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' has begun and those with musical talent are needed as extras. If you are, or were in a marching band & are between the ages of 18-30 are encouraged to apply.

Marching band experience is important because you will actually have to perform two songs. It's unclear if you'll be performing as the Hawkins High School band, or as some other community group. What we do know is that season 3 will be set in the summer of 1985 & a new mall will be all the rage in Hawkins, Indiana.

Video of STRANGER THINGS Season 3 Trailer TEASER (2018) Netflix TV Show HD

To apply for the marching band role, or others for season 3 head to the casting website. You would need to be available for filming at the end of October & likely have to travel to Georgia.