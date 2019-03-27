'Stranger Things' Returning To Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights This Fall
After highlighting the first season of 'Stranger Things' at Halloween Horror Nights in 2018, Universal Studio's will once again include the show this fall at their Hollywood & Orlando parks.
Dare to enter the next chapter of @strangerthingstv at this year's #universalhhn. Sign up to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale at the link in our bio.
Last year's scary maze was based off of the show's debut season while the revamped version for 2019 will be based off of both season 2 and the upcoming third season.
Halloween Horror Nights opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 13th & you can expect the 'Stranger Things' maze to be the most popular maze at the park once again.
Just saying - if the cast of @strangerthingstv was this scared going through the maze, we’re not sure how anyone else is supposed to handle it. #universalhhn