'Stranger Things' Returning To Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights This Fall

March 27, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
'Stranger Things' cast

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment

After highlighting the first season of 'Stranger Things' at Halloween Horror Nights in 2018, Universal Studio's will once again include the show this fall at their Hollywood & Orlando parks.

Dare to enter the next chapter of @strangerthingstv at this year's #universalhhn. Sign up to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornights) on

Last year's scary maze was based off of the show's debut season while the revamped version for 2019 will be based off of both season 2 and the upcoming third season.

Halloween Horror Nights opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 13th & you can expect the 'Stranger Things' maze to be the most popular maze at the park once again.

Just saying - if the cast of @strangerthingstv was this scared going through the maze, we’re not sure how anyone else is supposed to handle it. #universalhhn

A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornights) on

Tags: 
Stranger Things
Halloween Horror Nights