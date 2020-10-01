'Stranger Things' resumes filming for season 4

After filming was put on hold back in March as production ceased due to the pandemic. Now it appears things are back up & running for season 4 in Georgia, per what the show's official accounts posted on Thursday.

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Over the summer we learned that the upcoming season of the Netflix hit will not be its last as creators the Duffer Brothers guaranteed it'll continue for at least a fifth season. "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic> has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," says Ross Duffer.

The first footage from next season was released back in February and confirmed Hopper was still alive.