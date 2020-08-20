'Stranger Things' Drive-Into Halloween Experience Coming To Southern California
Popping up in Downtown LA this October
We recently learned that the upcoming season of 'Stranger Things' will not be the last and now the sci-fi series has some more good news for us. This October they'll have a pop-up "drive-into" experience in downtown Los Angeles where you can explore the Starcourt Mall, the Upside Down and other parts of 1985 Hawkins, Indiana.
the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop awaits this fall, DTLA...-- get on the list before it vanishes. https://t.co/OXO7KMYPZt pic.twitter.com/4B6FjGWMWX— NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 20, 2020
"You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event - all from the safety of your car." says the press release, which guarantees that you will be immersed in a living, breathing story that encompasses the best parts of the Netflix series. You might even "witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences."
It'll take an hour+ to get through and tickets start at $59 per car.
Tickets go on sale August 26th at 12PM (PST) & You can join the waitlis for tickets here.