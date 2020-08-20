'Stranger Things' Drive-Into Halloween Experience Coming To Southern California

We recently learned that the upcoming season of 'Stranger Things' will not be the last and now the sci-fi series has some more good news for us. This October they'll have a pop-up "drive-into" experience in downtown Los Angeles where you can explore the Starcourt Mall, the Upside Down and other parts of 1985 Hawkins, Indiana.

the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop awaits this fall, DTLA...-- get on the list before it vanishes. https://t.co/OXO7KMYPZt pic.twitter.com/4B6FjGWMWX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 20, 2020

"You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event - all from the safety of your car." says the press release, which guarantees that you will be immersed in a living, breathing story that encompasses the best parts of the Netflix series. You might even "witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences."

It'll take an hour+ to get through and tickets start at $59 per car.

Tickets go on sale August 26th at 12PM (PST) & You can join the waitlis for tickets here.