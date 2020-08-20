'Stranger Things' Drive-Into Halloween Experience Coming To Southern California

Popping up in Downtown LA this October

August 20, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images for NETFLIX

Categories: 
Entertainment

We recently learned that the upcoming season of 'Stranger Things' will not be the last and now the sci-fi series has some more good news for us. This October they'll have a pop-up "drive-into" experience in downtown Los Angeles where you can explore the Starcourt Mall, the Upside Down and other parts of 1985 Hawkins, Indiana.

"You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event - all from the safety of your car." says the press release, which guarantees that you will be immersed in a living, breathing story that encompasses the best parts of the Netflix series. You might even "witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences."

It'll take an hour+ to get through and tickets start at $59 per car.

Tickets go on sale August 26th at 12PM (PST) & You can join the waitlis for tickets here.

Tags: 
Stranger Things
Los Angeles
Drive Into Experience