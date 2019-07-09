'Stranger Things' Crushes Netflix Streaming Records In Its First Four Days

Many spent this past Fourth of July in front of their screens after season 3 of 'Stranger Things' premiered on Netflix. Now we have some numbers as to how many actually did just that over the weekend. Nearly 41 million accounts have been watching the show with over 18 million finishing the whole eight-episode season within its first four days of release. A record for the streaming service.

40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

Netflix is fresh off of the release of their most-clicked on original film ever, Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery,' & announced their biggest original film yet with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

As for 'Stranger Things,' there's no word yet on when the fourth season is coming, but with the post-credits teaser from season 3 we know it's only a matter of time. The Duffer Brothers have teased a five-season arc for the show so it's likely these viewing records will be broken yet again by the surburban-set sci-fi series.