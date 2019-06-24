'Stranger Things' Carnival Popping Up This Weekend In Southern California

(JACQUIE CADORETTE - Radio.com)

In anticipation of the third season of “Stranger Things,” Netflix is heading to Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier to set up an interactive carnival that takes after the show.

The upcoming season is chalked up to be a summery, school’s-out experience for fan-favorite characters. But of course, it wouldn’t be “Stranger Things” without some monster and mad scientist drama. The carnival aims to transport you right into the thick of it.

Set in the ‘80s, a little piece of Hawkins, Indiana will pop up in ocean-side in California for two days of “Stranger Things” glory – taking place over Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th, NBC Los Angeles reports.

It’s free to get in, but bring your wallets for all of the memorabilia and food you’ll want to buy. There’s The Curiosity House, which is a fun house that will transport you to the depths of the spooky “Stranger Things” world. There’s also a Scoops Ahoy ice cream truck, straight out of the upcoming third season.

On top of that, there’s the Hawkin’s Bike Shop, where you can enter to win Max’s BMX. The fair will be full of ‘80s music by live bands, eating contests, and performances by Hawkins High cheerleaders.

Fans can submerse themselves into the hometown of their favorite “Stranger Things” kids for two straight days. New episodes of the show will be available for streaming on Netflix just 4 short days after that on July 4th.